JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWDN. Citigroup upped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 to GBX 900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 919.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 838.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 852.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 818.57. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 647.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 951.47.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 16.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howden Joinery Group will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.