JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
SSE Price Performance
SSE opened at GBX 1,748.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,980.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,742.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.85. The company has a market capitalization of £19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.
SSE Company Profile
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
