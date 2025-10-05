JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

SSE Price Performance

SSE opened at GBX 1,748.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,980.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,742.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.85. The company has a market capitalization of £19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

