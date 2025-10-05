Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%.The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $30.94 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $866.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 9,778.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

