LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

LG Display Price Performance

LG Display stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,510,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 161,409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,432 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 392,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 259,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares in the last quarter.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

