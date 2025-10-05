Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.