Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 856 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the second quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

