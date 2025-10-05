Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 225 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 226.80.

EMG stock opened at GBX 191.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.01. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 221.80.

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 53,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155, for a total transaction of £82,553. Also, insider Laurie Fitch acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £35,600. 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

