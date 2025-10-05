MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 210.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.18.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.5%

MKTX opened at $170.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.