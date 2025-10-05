McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.7116 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,677 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

