Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Receives C$4.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDP

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.26 million, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 2.55.

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.