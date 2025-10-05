Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

