Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $753.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.