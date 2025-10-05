Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,106.08. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.