Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Seek First Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,003 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $517.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.63.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

