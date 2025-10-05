MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average is $257.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

