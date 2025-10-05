Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $675.93. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

