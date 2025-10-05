Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,250 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,250 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 5,000 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,800 price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Sindall Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,016.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 4,950 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,366.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,017.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,592.66, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,900 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 153.10 EPS for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Sindall Group will post 238.9649924 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelly Gangotra bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,510 per share, for a total transaction of £29,766. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.