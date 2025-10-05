Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $453.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

