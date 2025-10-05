Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE NBR opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.66). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The business had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $12,819,993.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,406,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,704,374.08. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 720.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 54.2% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 228,787 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,170,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 354.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

