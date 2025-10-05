National Bank Financial Estimates TELUS Q3 Earnings

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.32.

Shares of T opened at C$21.89 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4163 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.69%.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

