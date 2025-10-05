National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
National Grid Stock Up 0.7%
NG stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 645 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The stock has a market cap of £52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,043.99.
National Grid Company Profile
