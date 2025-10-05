National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

National Grid Stock Up 0.7%

NG stock opened at GBX 1,077.50 on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 645 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.61. The stock has a market cap of £52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,043.99.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

