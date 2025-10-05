NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires £3,186.75 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lewis purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £3,186.75.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Stuart Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Stuart Lewis acquired 170 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £901.

NatWest Group Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.37. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 329.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 565.42. The firm has a market cap of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.