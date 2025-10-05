NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Buys £11,907 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Haythornthwait bought 2,268 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £11,907.

Richard Haythornthwait also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Richard Haythornthwait purchased 264 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £1,399.20.

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 329.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 565.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 528.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 501.37.

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.33.

About NatWest Group

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

