NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Geeta Gopalan Acquires 592 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Geeta Gopalan purchased 592 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £3,108.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Geeta Gopalan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Geeta Gopalan acquired 48 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £254.40.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 501.37. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 329.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 565.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 495 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.