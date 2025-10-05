NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £1,275.75 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Flynn bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 525 per share, for a total transaction of £1,275.75.

Patrick Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Patrick Flynn purchased 169 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 per share, with a total value of £895.70.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 548 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329.90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 501.37. The firm has a market cap of £44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.33.

NatWest Group Company Profile

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Featured Articles

