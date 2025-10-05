Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Hold

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.31 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,465,376. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,484. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $1,781,550 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 342.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10,288.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

