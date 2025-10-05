New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

