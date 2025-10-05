NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 22,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in NIKE by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in NIKE by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $84.76.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.