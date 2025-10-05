Noble Financial Issues Positive Outlook for SHIP Earnings

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

