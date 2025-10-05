Northland Capmk Estimates PHINIA’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:PHIN)

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for PHINIA in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PHIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHINIA

PHINIA Price Performance

NYSE:PHIN opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 853.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.