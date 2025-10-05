Northstar Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

