Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.70.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

