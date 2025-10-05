Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

