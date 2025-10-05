Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head to Head Contrast

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix 7.42% -28.01% 7.03% Dynatrace 27.75% 9.15% 6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Dynatrace”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $2.54 billion 8.05 $188.37 million $0.64 119.09 Dynatrace $1.70 billion 8.80 $483.68 million $1.63 30.42

Dynatrace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nutanix has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutanix and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 3 14 1 2.89 Dynatrace 0 7 18 1 2.77

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $89.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $62.52, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Nutanix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, delivers software, and enhance user experiences. In addition, the company offers implementation, consulting, and training services. It markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, financial services, government, insurance, retail and wholesale, transportation, and software. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

