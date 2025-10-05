nVent Electric PLC $NVT Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $97.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $101.76.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.