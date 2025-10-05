NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock valued at $714,378,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.