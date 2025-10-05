Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $710.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $675.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

