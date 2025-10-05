OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 256,308 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in OneMain by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,647,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 474,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneMain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,000,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

