Pacific Point Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

