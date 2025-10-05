Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Buys 211 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.4% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average of $257.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

