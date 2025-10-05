Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Receives C$40.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.22.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pet Valu from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$35.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Pet Valu from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Pet Valu Stock Performance

Pet Valu Company Profile

PET stock opened at C$36.04 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Free Report)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.