PFG Investments LLC Buys 328 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

LHX stock opened at $297.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $305.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.82.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.