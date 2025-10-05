PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 108,025.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE NEM opened at $86.86 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

