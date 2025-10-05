PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. The trade was a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.