PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 483,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,957,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 382,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 287,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $136.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -244.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.84.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.