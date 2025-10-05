PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,367 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

