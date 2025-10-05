PFG Investments LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after buying an additional 813,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $15,432,604.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,112,640 shares in the company, valued at $151,895,341,785.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,633 shares of company stock valued at $623,559,263. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $230.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.18 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

