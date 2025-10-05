PFG Investments LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 471,521 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,157,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 3,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 554,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,206,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.09.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 589,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $16,846,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,227,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,237,205.72. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,695,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,661,544. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.96.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.C3.ai’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

