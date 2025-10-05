PFG Investments LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $169.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

