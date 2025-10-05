PFG Investments LLC Sells 604 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $201.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.01 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

